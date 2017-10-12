Back in May when the Essential Phone was officially launched, we were told it would come in four colors: Black Moon, Stellar Grey, Pure White, and Ocean Depths. But no matter where you looked – online, at Best Buy, or in a Sprint store – you could only find the Moon Black version. And while it looks amazing in Black, we like options, right?

Essential is finally giving us one. Starting today, you can order the Essential Phone in Pure White. You can pick it up right now on Essential.com or at Amazon, but other retailers have yet to update their listings. Sprint doesn’t list the white version on its website at all, while Best Buy says it’s coming soon. You can order it through Amazon, but you better hurry — there are only a few left in stock.

Despite a rocky start, it looks like Essential is starting to pick up some momentum. It has continued to release fixes for its camera, it hosts AMAs on Reddit every two weeks to keep an open dialogue, and it recently released its kernel source code. And you might write off a new color as a small development, but its progress regardless.