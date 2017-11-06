The Essential Phone went on sale earlier this year for $699, an ambitious price tag for a smartphone manufacturer without a proven track record. Within two months, it had seen a $200 price drop in a bid to generate more sales quickly. Now, in a further piece of good news for potential Essential Phone purchasers, you can save a further $50 off the device at Best Buy.

The Essential Phone has been reduced $449.99 and comes in Black Moon or Pure White color variants — the same as are currently available at from the official Essential website. For that, you’ll get a near-bezel-less, 5.7-inch display at QHD resolution, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space. The Essential Phone also includes a 13 MP rear-facing camera, an 8 MP front-facing camera, and a 3,040 mAh battery.

It’s a CDMA and GSM compatible device, meaning it will work with all of the major US carriers, and it’s running Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, with Oreo expected to be rolled out to the phone before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the Essential 360 camera accessory was also available for $49.99 as part of the same deal, but this has already sold out (it’s still available from Essential.com for $199, if you’re interested).

It’s not clear how long the offer will last, but the phone remains the same price on the official Essential website, so it’s probably only for a limited time. Head to Best Buy via the button below if you want to check it out.