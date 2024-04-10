ESR's new Qi2 15W wireless chargers are now available for purchase through Amazon

ESR

TL;DR ESR launched its new Qi2 15W wireless charger lineup at CES 2024, and these chargers are now available for purchase.

The lineup includes the Qi2 3-in-1 Watch charger, the Qi2 Car Charger, and the Qi2 3-in-1 Travel Charger. All Qi2 chargers will output 15W to Qi2-compatible devices like the iPhone.

Qi2 is slated to be the next big thing for wireless charging, but Android flagships have been rather lazy in adopting this standard, even though it is a clear upgrade over Qi. You can already use Qi2 chargers with iPhones, so if you are looking to future-proof yourself, you can now pick up ESR’s Qi2 wireless chargers straight from Amazon.

ESR introduced its new lineup of Qi2 chargers at CES 2024, and they are now available for purchase from Amazon USA, making them easy to purchase. The lineup includes the Qi2 3-in-1 Watch charger, the Qi2 Car Charger, and the Qi2 3-in-1 Travel Charger. There is also the Qi2 mini Wireless Charger, but I could not locate the correct listing for it, so it could launch later.

Since these are all Qi2 chargers, they come with the advantages of Qi2, namely the magnetic attachment system and support for 15W charging. However, note that Android phones with support for 10W Qi wireless charging will remain restricted to 5W wireless charging, so that’s something to keep in mind. If you’re shopping specifically for Android and do not care about future-proofing, you can check out these top wireless chargers.

ESR Qi2 3-in-1 Watch charger

The ESR Qi2 3-in-1 Watch Charger offers 15W fast charging for iPhones, Apple-certified 5W fast charging for the Apple Watch (through a removable module), and simultaneous charging for AirPods or other earbuds. It is available in Black and White and has a recommended sale price of $80, though you can find it alongside some more discounts on Amazon.

ESR Qi2 Car Charger

The ESR Qi2 Car Charger supports 15W fast charging for iPhones and comes with a 3-point support air vent mount and an adhesive-based dashboard mount. An adjustable ball joint helps angle the phone towards you, while a full ring of magnets helps hold your iPhone (or a future Qi2 Android smartphone) in place in landscape and portrait orientations. You can get this for a recommended sale price of $36, but further discounts on Amazon would sweeten the deal.

ESR Qi2 3-in-1 Travel Charger

This travel charger has a foldable design and comes with an included travel bag. It offers 15W fast charging for the iPhone, Apple-certified 5W fast charging for the Apple Watch, and 5W charging for the AirPods. It is available at a recommended retail price of $70, but further discounts on Amazon can lower the price.

