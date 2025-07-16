The best emulation frontend just added native Android game and app support

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR ES-DE Frontend just launched version 3.3.0, with native Android game and app support.

Previously workarounds required a separate file and a few extra steps.

The update also added support for new emulators and four additional languages.

When it comes to retro emulators on Android, organizing your files and emulators can be a nightmare. Even with a properly formatted microSD card stacked with your legally-ripped ROMs, it’s still a pain to browse your games on most emulators. Emulation frontends solve this problem, and now one of the best, ES-DE Frontend, has finally incorporated native Android game and app support.

Apart from touchscreen support, this was the main missing feature of the otherwise excellent Android port of Emulation Station. On previous versions it was technically possible to add Android apps and games to the menu, but it required a separate file download and some extra file configurations. Now, it will work out of the box. This feature is also available on Linux, Windows, and macOS to import desktop apps, Steam games, and more.

Android apps and games are now automatically added to ES-DE Frontend.

Version 3.3.0 adds support for new emulators, most notably the Sega Model 3 arcade platform. It also removes the MAME4droid 2024 emulator, replacing the entry with the new name, MAME4droid Current. You may need to change your default emulator in the Alternative Emulators section in settings as a result.

Apart from that, ES-DE Frontend now supports four additional languages: Bosnian, Croatian, Serbian, and Portuguese (Portugal). That brings the total supported languages to over 20. Check out the detailed list of updates in the official 3.3.0 changelog.

The desktop version of ES-DE is available for free, but the Android version requires a one-time purchase on Patreon, costing roughly $5. If you’re a fan of retro gaming handhelds from Retroid, AYN, ANBERNIC, and others, it’s more than worth the price of entry.

