Epson’s latest projector makes an even stronger case for ditching your TV

Epson

TL;DR Epson announced the Lifestudio Grand Plus, a new ultra short throw projector.

It increases brightness to 4,000 lumens, supports projection sizes up to 150 inches, and features Google TV with Gemini and a Sound by Bose speaker system.

The new premium addition to the brand’s Lifestudio lineup is priced at $3,799.99.

Ultra short throw projectors continue to creep into more living rooms, and Epson’s latest release makes yet another pitch for replacing your TV. Today, the company announced the Lifestudio Grand Plus, a new flagship UST laser projector that builds on Epson’s existing Lifestudio lineup.

On paper, the Grand Plus looks similar to the base model introduced late in 2024. Both can sit on the average user’s existing TV stand and project images from just inches away. Both use 4K PRO-UHD pixel shifting alongside a 3-chip 3LCD laser system and support HDR10 content. However, Epson is positioning the Plus model as a true, all-in-one TV replacement. The device pushes brightness up to 4,000 lumens, a bump from 3,600 on the previous model. It also expands its projection range to up to 150 inches from 120, for a larger, more immersive viewing experience.

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To that same end, the new projector also includes a built-in 2.1-channel Sound by Bose speaker system, again like the previous generation. The incorporated sound system allows the projector to function as a self-contained setup, theoretically making it an easier option to slip into a living space where a TV traditionally reigns. The Grand Plus is among the first projectors to ship with Google TV and Gemini, though Epson has already confirmed the AI features will roll out to other Lifestudio models later in 2026. It still includes the same built-in streaming apps and voice controls, but the addition of Gemini points to a more AI-driven approach to navigation and discovery. Epson had previously signaled this upgrade to the Lifestudio lineup during CES.

UST projectors are increasingly positioned as alternatives to traditional TVs, especially as screen sizes continue to climb past 100 inches. The Lifestudio Grand Plus is priced at $3,799.99 and will be available in both black and white finishes. It joins, rather than replaces, the existing Lifestudio Grand, which is still available at $2,699.

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