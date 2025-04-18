This week's free Epic Android games come with a special bonus

If you’re a mobile gamer, it’s hard to overlook the Epic Games Store. Since March, the app has been delivering free games for Android and iOS every week. This week, two new titles have been added to the free games program. However, unlike previous weeks, the company is also offering a special bonus this time around.

If you have the Epic Games Store installed on your phone, then you can you can download the titles Botanicula and Firestone: Online Idle RPG for free. Botanicula is a point-and-click adventure game where you take on the role of five tiny creatures who are trying to save the last remaining seed of their tree from invading parasites. Meanwhile, Firestone: Online Idle RPG allows you to build a team of heroes who will clash with evildoers. Just as its name suggests, you can furiously tap the screen to take part in the battle, or you can manage your team and watch everything play out.

In addition to these free games, Epic is throwing in a little something extra. The company says that if you install and log into Firestone from the Epic Games Store, you’ll be given a bundle of bonus content for the game. This content includes:

Exclusive skin “The legendary hoplite” for hero Boris

2 Avatars for your character profile

10 Common chests, each containing at least 1 piece of Hero’s gear

5 Uncommon chests containing at least 1 Uncommon gear

10 Wooden chests with at least 1 piece of Hero’s jewels

5 Iron chests with at least 1 Uncommon jewel

360 Strange dust to train your Guardians or conduct Experiments

50 scrolls to enhance your stats in battles

35 Game tokens to test your luck at the Tavern

5 Prestige tokens to perform EPIC prestiges

200 gems

The Epic Games Store on mobile is available on Android devices globally. However, it is only available on iOS if you’re in the European Union. New games are added to the weekly free games program every Thursday.