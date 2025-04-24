One of the most satisfying roguelikes is now free on the Epic Games Store mobile app

Ryan McNeal / Android Authority

TL;DR Two new games are now free on the Epic Games Store mobile app.

The two free games are Loop Hero and Chuchel.

These games will remain free until May 1.

The Epic Games Store’s free mobile games program has been off to a hot start since ramping up to weekly offerings. We’ve seen popular titles like Super Meat Boy Forever, Evoland 2, and Eastern Exorcist all get added to the list. Players were even offered a special bonus last week for downloading Firestone: Online Idle RPG. However, this week’s free lineup may be the best yet.

Epic has announced that this week’s free games will be the bizarre and funny puzzle game Chuchel and the highly addictive roguelike Loop Hero. These games will remain free on the company’s mobile storefront until May 1.

To quickly break down Chuchel, you take on the role of a speck of dust named Chuchel. In this award-winning game, you and your rival are on a quest to collect a stolen cherry. This game will have you solving numerous puzzles and challenges to retrieve your prize.

Loop Hero came out in 2021 to rave reviews, and has been described as one of the best roguelikes to release that year. Four years after its launch, the game is still just as satisfying as it ever was. In this endless dungeon-crawler, you get to pick your hero (rogue, necromancer, or warrior) and send them out to fight enemies. The more battles you win, the more cards, equipment, and resources you get to power your character up for the more challenging battles ahead.

The Epic Games Store mobile app is available on Android devices worldwide. However, it is only available on iOS in the European Union. New games are added to the weekly free games program every Thursday.

