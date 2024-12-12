The next major bloatware app on your Android phone is the Epic Games Store

Fortnite isn’t available on the Google Play Store , but Android phone users can download the game via the Epic Games Store app. Now, Epic has announced that this store will be preinstalled on loads of Android phones.

Epic and carrier giant Telefonica announced that the Epic Games Store will be preloaded on “millions” of Android phones:

As a first step in this partnership, the Epic Games Store will now be pre-installed on all new compatible Android devices on the Telefónica network in Spain, UK, Germany and Spanish-speaking Latam.

The two companies said this was just the start and that they plan to expand the deal over the next year to “bring more benefits to mobile players across the Telefónica network.”