You can now claim two free mobile game drops from Epic’s store

TL;DR Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead is free on the Epic Games Store mobile app until April 17.

Idle Champions players can also claim Astarion’s Champions of Renown Pack for free this week.

The offers are available on Android globally and iOS in the EU via the Epic Games Store app.

Epic’s weekly mobile giveaways are cranking up a notch, as you’re getting two for the price of none this week. The two Thursday treats this time around are Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead and a generous Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms loot pack.

From today until April 17, both options are free to claim through the Epic Games Store app. As detailed in the latest Epic announcement, the downloads are available on Android worldwide and iOS in the European Union.

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead is exactly what it sounds like: a physics-based bridge-building puzzler with a post-apocalyptic twist. You’ll join familiar faces like Daryl, Michonne, and Eugene as you embrace ragdoll physics to try and guide survivors to safety, take down undead walkers with slapstick traps, and occasionally fend off other humans who are just as dangerous. If you’ve ever wanted to combine zombies with questionable engineering, this is your chance.

Meanwhile, the Astarion’s Champions of Renown Pack for Idle Champions is a generous drop for anyone who likes to dip into the Dungeons & Dragons multiverse. It includes five Champion unlocks (Artemis, Karlach, Kalix, Astarion, and The Dark Urge), an exclusive Tuxedo Kalix skin, and a new familiar called Rumble the Angry Flumph. You also get 32 Platinum Chests for each Champion — with guaranteed shiny loot — plus two week-long buff potions.

You’ve got a week to catch these free gems. Just make sure you’re using the Epic Games Store mobile app to claim them.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.