Enter the Gungeon is dodge rolling onto Android, with online co-op and exclusive content

TL;DR Bullet hell titles Enter the Gungeon and Exit the Gungeon are coming to Android.

Enter the Gungeon adds online co-op and exclusive new content.

Release is expected later in the summer, but you can pre-register now.

Fans of ultra-challenging bullet hell games are in for a treat, because Enter the Gungeon and Exit the Gungeon are officially coming to Android and iOS. The gun-tastic ports will feature the original games in full, plus a few new features that aren’t available on any other platform.

In case you haven’t heard of it, Enter the Gungeon is a top-down roguelike bullet hell game where you dodge-roll your way through punishing dungeons. It took the world by storm when it launched in 2016, and it’s remained a popular title ever since. It launched on Android and iOS in China late last year, but it will now be available globally on mobile for the first time.

The ports will have exclusive content and online co-op for the first time.

It will be a paid title with the full game available, although you’ll have to play the game to discover and unlock every character and weapon. There are nine characters (called Gungeoneers) and 243 guns in total, including some wacky options like a bullet that shoots spinning guns that shoot bullets.

The mobile ports will also add touch controls and online co-op play, neither of which are available on other platforms. They will also feature Cult of the Lamp crossover content, which was previously only available on the Chinese mobile port.

Exit the Gungeon is the sequel to the original game, and it launched in 2019 as an Apple Arcade exclusive. It carries over some of the roguelike bullet hell elements of the first game but adapts them to 2D platformer-style gameplay. It launched on PC, Mac, and consoles in 2020 but never managed to make as much of a splash as its predecessor.

Both Enter the Gungeon and Exit the Gungeon are now available for pre-order on Android and iOS. The games are slated for launch later this summer, although pricing and exact dates have yet to be announced.

