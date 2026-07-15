Meet the next batch of emoji that you'll be using next year

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A preview of Emoji 18.0 reveals the final look of the next designs that will grace your phone.

The new additions include a cracked face, a net with a handle, an eraser, and more.

Emoji 18.0 also updates several existing designs.

Getting tired of using the same old emojis in all of your messages? Well, you don’t have to worry about that. The Unicode Emoji Standard and Research Working Group is working on several new designs to freshen up your catalog. While these new emoji won’t come to your keyboard until next spring, a preview has provided an early peek at what’s on the way.

In a blog post, Unicode Emoji Subcommittee Chair Jennifer Daniel revealed the finalized look of nine new designs that will come with Emoji 18.0. The new additions include a monarch butterfly, a net with a handle, a meteor, left and right pointing thumbs, a cracked face, a lighthouse, a pickle, and an eraser. You can see the examples in the image below.

Emoji 18.0 won’t only introduce new designs, but it will also make several changes to existing emoji without replacing them. For example, the flaming rock above was previously misused to signify a comet. This emoji now has its own category as a meteor, while the old celestial blue ice streak is the standard for a comet once again. As Daniel comedically puts it, “Wishing on a star and witnessing an extinction-level event are two entirely different energies.”

Elsewhere, the cucumber still exists, but there will now be a pickle emoji as well. Meanwhile, some users got the blue morpho butterfly, while others had the monarch butterfly. Daniel says that the Emoji 18.0 update fixes this fragmentation.

Follow