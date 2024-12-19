The Ember Travel Mug 2 Plus will keep your drink hot, and it's $60 off

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

I like to take my time drinking my coffee at home every morning, but that’s a luxury we can’t afford every day. Sometimes, we have to rush out of the house, and the best solution is to take your favorite hot drink with you. Don’t you hate it when your coffee gets cold, though? It’s the simple things in life that make a difference, like a sip of good coffee, and something like the Ember Travel Mug 2 Plus can make sure you get that indefinitely. Get the Ember Travel Mug 2 Plus for just $139.99

This offer is available directly from Amazon. It’s also available from Best Buy, but this retailer has it discounted as a “Deal of the Day,” which means it’s only selling it at this discounted price until tonight.

Regular thermos are great, but I feel like they rarely keep your drink at the right temperature. It’s almost always either too hot or too lukewarm, if not cold. The Ember Travel Mug 2 Plus is special in that it actively measures your drink’s temperature and keeps it at the perfect state. You can set your preferred temperature either through the app or using the touch controls in the mug. It has a range of 120-145 degrees Fahrenheit and can hold 12oz of liquid. The integrated lights can give you the status on temperature and battery info, which will come in handy.

The Ember Travel Mug 2 Plus comes with its own battery, which lasts about three hours when off the charging base. This means you could have a charger at home and another at the office. You’ll have no trouble keeping your drink hot during your commute — unless it takes more than three hours to get to work, of course.

It’s a pretty smart device, too. It will know when you pour liquids in it, and turn on automatically, defaulting to the last set temperature. It will also know when you’re done, and go back to sleep on its own. Another unique feature of the Ember Travel Mug 2 Plus is that it comes with Apple Find My support. You can use your iPhone to locate it, and you can even get notifications if you leave it behind. This is a welcomed addition, considering it is meant to be for use on the go.

This is a new record-low price for the Ember Travel Mug 2 Plus, so you might want to take advantage of this offer while you can. I know I can no longer live without my Ember Mug, and it was totally worth the investment.

Extra deal: The Ember Mug 2 is $50 off

If you don’t need something as portable as the Ember Travel Mug 2 Plus, the Ember Mug 2 is also on sale, slashing the price to $99.99 if you pick the Blue model. In some ways, it is actually better. It holds a bit more liquid, with a 14-oz capacity. The charging base is smaller, too. Not to mention, the price is more accessible.

This is the model I personally own, but I work from home and never really need to take my coffee anywhere. It can still detects if it has liquids, and will turn on or off accordingly. This is why I love it so much, but there are some downsides.

The battery life is reduced to 80 minutes, and there are no controls or screens on the mug. You’ll need to use the app, but this shouldn’t be too annoying if you keep your drink at the same temperature all the time, as it still defaults to the last-used temperatures. This one also lacks Apple Find My support, but it’s meant to stay at one location, so it shouldn’t be something you miss too much.

