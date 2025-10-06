Ember Smart Mug 2 deal: Winter is coming, so don't let your coffee get cold!

Today was the first time I had to wear a sweater since last winter. This means it’s time for more hot drinks, and it also means they will get colder faster. Skip the pains of cold coffee sips with an Ember Smart Mug 2, which is currently $50 off! Buy the Ember Smart Mug 2 for just $99.99 ($149.95 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The only caveat is that the deal only applies to the White color version. All other hue variations will cost more. We’re specifically referring to the 14oz model, but the 10oz one is also on sale! Scroll down to read more about that one.

I buy very few things, but I must say this is definitely one of my favorite purchases in the last few years. We know paying nearly $100 for a mug still isn’t cheap, but any hot drink lover will be absolutely thrilled by this.

The concept is very simple: The mug keeps your drink hot. You can set the exact temperature of preference in the app, ranging between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit. The mug will then retain that exact temperature indefinitely. You can also set presets for different types of drinks.

That’s not all, though. This otherwise typical-looking mug has some really cool features. It knows when you pour liquids into it and will turn on automatically. It can also tell when you finish your drink and will turn off on its own.

There are plenty of electric heating mugs out there, but one thing that annoys me is that they need to be docked to actively heat a drink. This one has a battery that can last about 1.5 hours off the charging dock. It even has an LED light that informs you of the current status.

You won’t need to worry about damaging it, either. Its IPX7 rating makes it safe to wash. Just make sure it is completely dry before docking it again.

I am totally in love with my Ember Smart Mug 2, and actually paid more for it than you will. At $99.99, this is a great deal, and it came just in time for the colder weather!

