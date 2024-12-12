I love my Ember Mug 2, and you can get one at a $50 discount!

Winter is here, and nothing beats a sip of your favorite hot drink. Sadly, colder weather also means your drink will lose its perfect temperature faster. That’s why I love my Ember Mug 2, which keeps my drink at the right temperature indefinitely. You can get one too and at a discount! Right now, the Ember Mug 2 can be had for as low as $99.99, which is a $50 discount. Buy the Ember Mug 2 for $99.99

This deal is available from Best Buy. Only the Ember Mug 2 in Blue is at this price. All other color models will cost more. Also, this deal is for the larger 14oz model.

I actually just purchased my Ember Mug 2 for $109.99, which was already a good offer. You’re getting an even better deal. I value my coffee time, and it’s an integral part of my daily morning routine. It’s my time to relax, ponder, and get the energy kick I need to start my day with the right foot. With this in mind, I have no trouble telling you it’s my favorite purchase of the year!

The Ember Mug 2 has a simple job: keeping your drink at a preset temperature. It does this very efficiently and intuitively, though. You can set your preferred temperature in the official app, with a range of 120-145 degrees Fahrenheit.

The mug will remember this temperature and default to it the next time you pour liquid into it. It will detect it has liquid inside automatically and turn on, then it will turn off when you finish your drink. You can have different preset options in the app for coffee, tea, hot chocolate, or anything else. Swapping between the presets is a breeze.

You don’t need to be stuck to the charging base, either. This 14oz model has an integrated battery that will last about an hour and 20 minutes. The LED light will also give you details on the status, letting you know if the battery is full, dying, if it’s heating up your drink, or if it has reached the right temperature.

I love my Ember Mug 2, and I am sure any hot drink aficionado will feel the same way. At $99, this is a deal you will very rarely come across, so take advantage of it while you can. Give yourself a nice Christmas gift!

