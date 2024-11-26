Ember Mug 2 smart mug Black Friday deal: The only offer I will splurge on

I am pretty much the unofficial deals guy here at Android Authority. I see a lot of discounts come and go, but being a bit of a minimalist, I rarely take advantage of any of them. I recently bought a discounted MacBook Air, but that is for work purposes. There is only one personal purchase I am making this Black Friday season, and it’s the Ember Mug 2. Usually, it is $149.99, but right now, you can get it for as low as $104.99. I just ordered it! Buy the Ember Mug 2 smart mug for $104.99

This Black Friday offer is available from Best Buy. The lowest price only applies to the Blue color version. Most other versions cost $109.99. The only exception is the Copper model, which is $139.99. Also, this is the 14oz model.

My morning coffee is one of the most essential daily pleasures. It’s my time to relax, ponder, and build up the energy I need to tackle my day with full force. It’s just not the same when it gets cold, though. That’s when the Ember Mug 2 can come to the rescue. This smart mug can keep your coffee at the perfect temperature until the very last sip!

You can set this temperature in the app, with a range of 120-145 degrees Fahrenheit. That is not truly what makes it special, though, as there are plenty of other non-smart heating mugs. The Ember Mug 2 adds some interesting features, such as an auto-sleep mode that can automatically turn off the mug when there is no liquid left. It will also turn back on when it detects liquids pouring into it, and remember the last set temperature.

It even has an LED light for status alerts, which you can customize. Additionally, it has a battery life of 1.5 hours, so it will keep your drink hot even when off the dock. You also won’t need to worry when washing it, as it has an IPX7 rating for water resistance.

These don’t often go on sale, so if you really want one, you should probably buy it sooner rather than later. Mine arrives tomorrow! For now, I’ll have to conform with my regular mugs.

You might like

Comments