The Ember Mug 2 is 50% off, but only today!

Did you know about 73% of Americans drink coffee every single day? It’s our favorite hot drink, but what happens when you take a sip and suddenly it’s not hot anymore? The Ember Mug 2 can get rid of this annoyance, but it is usually very pricey. If you’ve been hoping to get one at a lower price, the 10oz Ember Mug 2 is available at a 50% discount, bringing the price down to just $74.99.

This offer is available directly from Best Buy, and it’s part of the retailer’s “Deal of the Day” sale. Of course, this means this discount is only available today, and it ends tonight at 10 PM Pacific. The discount also only applies to the 10oz model in Stainless Steel. All other colors are at regular prices.

$75 still isn’t really a cheap price for a mug, but this isn’t your typical mug. It will transform your coffee-drinking experience, and I happen to really treasure my morning coffee time. It’s my time to clear my mind, relax, and plan out my day. But sometimes I ponder for too long, and my coffee gets cold! This is what makes the Ember Mug 2 special; it will keep your drink hot. By the way, it works for other drinks like tea, as well. I just happen to be more excited about coffee!

The Ember Mug 2 is a smart mug, so it can keep your drink at your preferred temperature. This specific model can hold 10oz of liquid. You can control the temperature through the official app, as well as take advantage of some extra features. These include auto-sleep mode, which will turn off the Ember Mug 2 when it has no liquids, or turn it on when liquid is poured into it. It will also remember the last temperature you set it to.

There’s an LED light in the front that will tell you the mug’s status, and you can customize it. You can leave the Ember Mug 2 on its base and keep it working indefinitely, but it has a 1.5-hour battery life, so you can take it around the home or office and continue keeping your drink perfectly hot. And you won’t need to worry about washing it, as it has an IPX7 rating for water resistance.

If you’re feeling techy, it even has an LED light, which you can customize. Battery life is also pretty good at 1.5 hours, so you can take it off the base and be sure your drink will stay hot for quite a while. You don’t even need to worry about washing it, either, as it has an IPX7 rating for water resistance.