Want an electric bike? The HiBoy EX6 is $805 off!

This is not the type of stuff we usually cover, but I couldn’t ignore this offer when it came across my desk. Electric bikes offer commuters a new form of easy, clean, and fun transportation, but they tend to be a bit pricier than I would hope. How about getting an $805 discount on the HiBoy EX6 Electric Bike? This brings the price down to a much more reasonable $774.99. Get the HiBoy EX6 Electric Bike for just $774.99 ($805 off)

This offer is available from Best Buy. The discount is applied automatically. Simply add the product to your cart and check out! You can pick between Black and White models.

The HiBoy EX6 Electric Bike is quite impressive. It has a range of up to 75 miles in pedal assist mode, which is quite remarkable for an electric bike. Going full electric reduces that to about 41 miles, which is arguably still quite a bit. If you’re curious, the battery has a 720Wh capacity.

The max speed is 25mph, so this means you can run it for about three hours per charge. And 25mph isn’t exactly slow, either. It has a pretty powerful 500W motor, so this is no surprise.

It’s hard to find good electric bikes for adults. This is why I was happy to see this electric bike has a max weight capacity of 300 pounds.

It takes about 7-9 hours to recharge fully, which isn’t really that fast, but leaving it plugged in overnight should be enough for most people’s daily commutes or quick trips around town.

Electric motor and battery aside, it’s actually a pretty nice bike, too. It has wide 4-inch tires, which make for a smoother ride in rougher terrain. The bike is quite comfy, featuring a cruiser style that is a favorite for those who value comfort. Other features include a 7-speed gear system, a smooth hydraulic suspension, dual-disc brakes, a headlight, and a rack for carrying things.

This is a pretty hefty discount, so you might want to act quickly if you want to take advantage of this deal. I am actually considering getting one. This might beat using my car or motorcycle for quick trips around town.

You might like