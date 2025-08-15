Massive deal: The Edifier W820NB Plus headphones are too good for a mere $36.88

High-end headphones are exciting, but every time I get a pair, I feel like I am being robbed. I mean, some of the best headphones out there can cost $300-$500 or more. I simply don’t feel comfortable shelling out that much on a pair of cans. I am all about value per dollar, and yesterday, our sister site SoundGuys.com partnered with Edifier to offer an exclusive coupon on the Edifier W820NB Plus headphones. Get this: you can buy them for a mere $36.88, and they are actually pretty fabulous headphones. Buy the Edifier W820NB Plus headphones for just $36.88 ($43.11 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, but the maximum savings are available in two stages. First, there is currently a “limited time deal” that brings the price down from $79.99 to $59.49. Then, you can use our coupon code “SOUNDGUYS01” at checkout to bring the total cost down to $36.88.

These Edifier W820NB Plus headphones are really good for what you are paying. We actually think they are already a fantastic deal at their full price of $79.99. Today you’re saving well over 50%!

Of course, our experts at SoundGuys reviewed the Edifier W820NB Plus headphones, and they had very little to complain about, really. Especially considering the price (more so today!).

The sound quality is actually outstanding, scoring an impressive 4.8/5 in the MDAQS score. That actually beats many high-end devices. In fact, the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones also got a 4.8 MDAQS score, and those are highly respected, very expensive headphones.

You usually wouldn’t expect many features from such affordable headphones, but the Edifier W820NB Plus headphones have ANC. It’s not exactly the best, but it performs very decently when combined with very good isolation.

As an added benefit, we also found these to be very comfortable, with ample padding and spacious earcups. The one issue is that your ears can get a little warm. This results from such good isolation, though, and you can only really notice it when you get moving. It’s mostly body heat, so if you’re sitting, lying down, or casually standing around, it won’t be a problem.

Also surprising is the battery life. These can last about 46 hours on a full charge. Again, this also beats most of the highest-end models.

Not bad, right? Make sure to get your pair as soon as possible. This deal offers terrific value. Again, just remember to use the “SOUNDGUYS01” at checkout to get the full discount.

Also, remember that the price will increase if the limited time deal ends. On the other hand, our 38% off coupon code will stay active until August 24, 2025. If you apply it to the full price, the cost would be $49.59.

