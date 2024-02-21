At a record-low price of $99.98, the Edifier NeoBuds Pro 2 are better than a steal

To quote our sister site and audio experts, SoundGuys, “At $129, the Edifier NeoBuds Pro 2 are a steal.” Today’s record price drop on Amazon to just $99.98 makes the wireless earbuds an even more tempting prospect, although it’s hard to say what’s better than a steal. Edifier NeoBuds Pro 2 for $99.98 ($30 off)

The limited-time deal is available on both the black and Ivory colorways of the 2023 buds. The matching case is not only aesthetically pleasing but also practical, with strong magnets that secure the earbuds in place. And while the distinctive angular design of the NeoBuds Pro 2 might not look comfortable, they fit like a dream with a generous offering of seven ear tip sizes.

The earbuds are equipped with an IP54 sweat- and dust-resistance rating, making them suitable for workouts and runs. Users can also customize touch controls via the Edifier Connect app, adding a layer of personalization to the listening experience. With Bluetooth 5.3 support, they offer high-quality audio streaming through LDAC and LHDC codecs, catering to audiophiles seeking near-lossless sound quality. This impressive audio (especially for bass lovers) and effective noise cancelation capabilities make them a compelling choice for daily commutes and fitness enthusiasts.

Ready to upgrade your buds? Catch the deal while it’s live by hitting the widget above.

Comments