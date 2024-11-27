Edge on Android can now help you track prices on Amazon, right in time for holiday shopping

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Microsoft’s Edge browser for Android now supports the Keepa Chrome extension in its Canary branch.

The Keepa extension makes it easier to track prices on Amazon, receive alerts about price drops, and more.

The debate between Chrome vs Edge tips in favor of Edge on Android when one considers extension support. Chrome on Android does not support extensions, so power users have switched to alternatives like the Edge browser on Android, which supports Chrome extensions through its Canary branch. Now, Microsoft is giving power users one more reason to install Edge Canary for Android as it has added Keepa support, right in time for the holiday season.

Code sleuth Leopeva64 spotted that the latest Edge Canary build for Android has added support for Keepa—Amazon Price Tracker.

For those unaware, Keepa is a popular price monitoring platform for Amazon that comes in very handy for frequent online shoppers. It lets users view detailed price history charts for over five billion Amazon products and can even alert users on product availability and price drops. Needless to say, extensions like Keepa are excellent resources during sale seasons like Black Friday, as they let you figure out if a product is actually discounted or if its prices are merely inflated for a fake discount.

How to install and use Keepa on your Android phone If you’d like to use Keepa on your phone, you can use the official Keepa Android app, which is quite good by itself.

But if you’d prefer to integrate Keepa into your browser, you can follow the steps below to enable Keepa on Edge Canary: Install Microsoft Edge Canary on your Android device. Once installed, enter edge://flags in the browser’s address bar. Search for “Android Extension v3” and enable it. The browser will prompt you for a restart once the flag is enabled, so restart your browser. Once your browser has restarted, tap the three-bar menu button at the bottom right of the browser and select the new Extensions button. You will see Keepa as a Recommended extension. Click on Get or Add to install the extension. Now, when you access the Amazon website on Edge Canary on Android, you will get the handy Keepa price tracker chart just below the product specifications.

The handy bit about having Keepa on your browser against the standalone app is that the Edge browser can do so much more. So you can browse your favorite websites, scour their best Black Friday deals, and then land up on Amazon and verify the price movement, all within the same app.

Keep in mind that Canary builds are considered bleeding-edge test builds, so you can expect to see bugs and instability, so be careful accordingly. We hope to see Android extension support carried over to the stable branch of Edge so that more users can try out such wonderful extensions.

