Huge Switch emulator update finally improves performance on 8 Elite devices

TL;DR Nintendo Switch emulator Eden just dropped a huge update, v0.0.4-rc1.

It brings many changes, including better 8 Elite support, firmware 20.x compatibility, and more.

When updating, be sure to back up your data to avoid losing your saves.

A huge new update for the Nintendo Switch emulator Eden just dropped, and it brings a ton of changes and upgrades. The patch notes are exceptionally long on this one, but there’s some particularly exciting news for Android users.

Eden v0.0.4-rc1 finally improves support for stock Qualcomm drivers, improving performance on Snapdragon 8 Elite devices. Despite the massive jump in power, 8 Elite devices have seen worse performance due to a lack of turnip drivers, but that may finally be coming to an end.

The team notes that this update adds initial support, with future releases slated to expand upon this. That’s great news for anyone looking to buy an 8 Elite Android gaming handheld, like the KONKR Pocket FIT Elite or AYN Odin 3, both of which should ship toward the end of the year.

Before you update, back up your data or risk losing your save files forever.

On top of this, the new update adds support for Switch firmware 20.x, which can improve compatibility with certain games. Again, there is still work to be done to improve this, and the team recommends keeping a copy of firmware 19.0.1 or earlier just in case. Note that ripping the firmware from your Switch requires modding it first.

But before you run off to install the new update, be aware that a fix to the way the emulator handles profiles can result in lost save data for some users. If this is the case, you will see a pop-up about orphaned profiles. Here’s what the team recommends to fix this (taken directly from the patch notes): Take note of what profiles are orphaned

Backup ALL your save data

Find the largest and most recently updated profile folder

Delete all profiles, but leave any that the dialog told you were VALID

Copy your “good” saves to the good profile (it should NOT be all zeroes)

If some of your saves are missing, try other old profile folders.

The update has countless other changes, including a new 1.25x resolution, improved graphics rendering, tweaks to the UI, mouse/keyboard support on Android, and much, much more. Many of these features improve performance for popular games, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom.

Unfortunately, the emulator is no longer available on the Play Store after an automated DMCA takedown notice from Nintendo. The team has appealed the claims, but thus far, they have not been successful.

You can download the latest update from the official GitHub, but be aware that this is still a release candidate, so there may be bug fixes and tweaks over the next few weeks.

