This Switch emulator just got a big performance-focused update

TL;DR Eden v0.0.4 arrives with a focus on smoother performance, fewer bugs, and cleaner day-to-day use.

An experimental Switch-style overlay menu and improved graphics handling stand out in the update.

Android, macOS, and less common devices, such as Chromebooks, now receive better or expanded support.

The Eden Switch emulator has just pushed out another substantial update, though extensive as it is, this one focuses on evolution rather than revolution. Version 0.0.4 is now live, bringing performance enhancements, game fixes, and expanded device support across Android, PC, and macOS.

As detailed in the GitHub changelog, there is at least one new feature of Eden v0.0.4 you’ll probably notice right away. It now has an experimental overlay menu that works a bit like the real Switch. Once enabled, holding the Home button brings it up, making it feel more natural to jump into system-style options than to back out to the main app every time.

Beyond that, this release is largely about making things run better and break less. The team says performance has improved across the board, settings should behave more reliably, and a handful of crashes and memory issues have been stamped out. Some long-standing visual issues have also been addressed, particularly in popular games.

A few highlights that are easier to spot in day-to-day use include: Fewer graphical glitches in Pokémon Scarlet, Violet, and Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Fixes for specific games like Metroid Prime 4, LEGO Horizon, and Burnout

Simpler graphics options that make it easier to balance performance and visuals

Proper game icons now show up on the Switch-style home screen Android users get some extra love this time around. The setup screen has been simplified, the APK itself is smaller, and a couple of old performance toggles have been removed because they’re no longer needed. In practice, that should make Eden feel a bit cleaner and less fiddly, especially on lower-end or storage-constrained devices.

This update also expands the scope of where Eden can run. MacOS support has improved, early Windows-on-ARM builds are now available, and there’s a new Android x86_64 build aimed at Chromebooks and certain Intel-based Android systems. Some of these are still marked experimental, but it’s a clear sign the project is trying to stretch beyond the usual setups.

It’s not a dramatic overhaul for the Switch emulator, but v0.0.4 feels like a steady and sensible step forward. If you’re already using Eden, things should run more smoothly. And if you’ve been waiting for better support on a specific device, this update might be the one that finally makes it usable.

