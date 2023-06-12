Smarten your sound with this 2023-low price on the Echo Studio

Have you been hesitant to start your smart home setup? This might be the ideal time to do something about it, with an excellent Echo Studio smart speaker deal dropping on Amazon today. The already affordable smart speaker is now on offer for just $159.99 ($40 off).

For context, this is only the third time this year that the newly upgraded Echo Studio has been on sale in 2023, and it hasn’t been at a lower price since the holiday sales in December. Amazon’s best-sounding speaker is available at this price in both colors, Charcoal and Glacier.

Amazon Echo Studio One of the best sounding smart speakers you can buy Powered by Amazon's Alexa smart assistant, the Echo Studio is one of the best smart speakers on the market. A recent update vastly improved audio quality, making it a competent music player.

The Echo Studio outdoes all other Amazon speakers in terms of size and audio quality. With its three 2-inch midrange speakers, 1-inch tweeter, and 5.3-inch woofer, it delivers immersive 360-degree sound, enhanced further with Dolby Atmos for compatible music. This impressive setup was boosted further late last year when Amazon rolled out a software update that brought significant upgrades. The update resulted in improved midrange clarity, deeper bass, and enhanced separation in the soundstage, even for music that doesn’t have spatial audio support. You can certainly make the case that the Echo Studio is now one of the top-performing smart speakers overall, not just within the Echo lineup.

