Early access to the Samsung sale can save you $1,300 on the Galaxy Z Fold 5

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

The fall Samsung Discover event starts next week, and we’ve got early access to this epic Samsung sale. There are going to be a number of great offers available, but these two offers on the high-end Samsung smartphones are particularly worth spotlighting. The deals let you save over $1,300 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 or almost $1,000 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but you’ll only be able to get to them through the links on this page.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal involves a free storage upgrade to the 512GB model, plus up to $1,200 off the unlocked foldable in enhanced trade-in credits. If you get the maximum trade-in value, as you can by trading in the Galaxy Z Fold 4, you’ll end up paying just $599.99 for the larger storage variant of the Z Fold 5.

The offer on the Galaxy S23 Ultra is equally impressive. A free storage upgrade saves you $180 on the 512GB model, and there’s up to $800 in additional savings through the enhanced trade-in credit available this week. Stacking the deals means you can get the 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra for as little as $199.99.

Make sure you use the links or widgets above to get these early access deals from the Samsung sale. We’ll be sure to alert you to more great offers from the event as they arise.

