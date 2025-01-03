This Dyson Pure Cool Tower deal means I can finally buy a cool fan guilt-free!

Do you ever walk into your local tech store and see those fancy Dyson fans? They are so cool, but I always had a hard time justifying their unreasonably high prices, especially when you can get a perfectly working, not-so-cool-looking regular fan for about $50 bucks. Well, here’s a deal that is much more reasonable than paying full price. You can get a Dyson Pure Cool Tower TP4A for just $149.99. Get a Dyson Pure Cool Tower TP4A for just $149.99

This offer is available from Woot.com. The offer ends in four days or “until sold out.” It’s also important to note this is a refurbished unit, but you still get a 180-day warranty straight from Dyson. There is a limit of three units per customer.

This is a really good deal. Dyson fans usually cost $400 or more, and while this is a refurbished unit, Dyson offers the same fan refurbished for $329.99. You are saving more than half here!

Of course, the main lure of these bladeless fans is the aesthetics. The futuristic look is great, and this Dyson Pure Cool Tower TP4A will look fantastic in any setting.

Looks aside, though, this is also a pretty nice fan that also works as an air purifier. It uses carbon and Glass HEPA filters to remove gases, 99.97% of microscopic allergens, and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns.

The unit can rotate 350 degrees, so it will do a great job covering nearly any direction. It can also push 77 gallons of air per second, making it a pretty powerful fan to keep you fresh during those hot summer days. It also has smart features such as pollution sensing and nighttime mode. All can be controlled through the included remote.

Again, this is a Woot.com deal that is scheduled to end in four days, or until stock runs out. It’s a hot deal, so you might want to take advantage of this sale as soon as possible.

