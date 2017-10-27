With Netflix gaining tremendous amounts of steam over the years in regards to its digital efforts, it’s easy to forget that 4 million people still use the company’s DVD rental service that got it off the ground back in 1998. That is why those folks will be happy to learn that Netflix launched an Android app that lets you manage your DVD queue.

In terms of functionality, the DVD Netflix app looks and behaves like the regular Netflix app. In other words, you are presented with a home screen that displays recommendations based on genres and categories. Once you tap a movie, you can give it a rating, skim through the synopsis, check out the featured actors, and see a list of similar movies.

The main difference is, of course, how the movies are viewed. Whereas you can watch a movie from the regular Netflix app, you will see a plus button in the DVD Netflix app. Pressing the plus button adds the movie to your queue.

If you have other movies in your queue, you can change their positions, disc formats, and remove them from the list. The app also notifies you when Netflix ships and receives your DVD.

Seeing how this functionality was removed from the regular Netflix app back in 2011, it’s good to see it back as a standalone app, even if it took six years to get here. You can download the DVD Netflix app from the Google Play Store at the link below.