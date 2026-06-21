I love Duolingo, but its XP Boosts are driving me mad

Matt Horne / Android Authority

I’ve been using Duolingo for more than a year, and it’s been a great journey learning new Chinese words and practicing Chess tactics. I am a big fan of the gamified approach, especially daily streaks, as they keep me hooked and coming back for more every day, helping me build a learning habit. But now more than ever, this daily learning streak has evolved into a distinct anxiety, all thanks to the XP Boost rewards at the end of the lesson.

Picture this: You sit down at the end of a chaotic day, tired but intent on doing just enough to keep your momentum alive. You tap through a quick, five-minute lesson to keep your streak glowing. But alongside a satisfying wrap-up screen, a virtual chest also bursts open across your display. “Congratulations! You’ve unlocked a 3x XP Boost for the next 10 minutes!”

Suddenly, what was supposed to be a quiet, manageable moment of self-improvement turns into either a high-stakes, ticking-clock countdown or a sinking feeling of FOMO. Duolingo probably wants these XP Boosts to feel like a reward, but to me, they feel like a trap.

Do you like Duolingo’s instant-activation XP boosts? 2 votes Yes, they motivate me to keep learning. 0 % No, they feel like a high-pressure trap. 100 % I don’t care about XP or leaderboards at all. 0 %

The “Use it or lose it” UX trap You see, it’s a fair rush of dopamine to receive an XP Boost reward at the end of a lesson. The issue arises in its instant activation. There is no manual toggle or a “Save for Later” button. These shiny XP multipliers come with a strict mandate of “use it right now, or watch it expire.”

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority There's only one button to click, always.

This complete lack of user autonomy ignores the reality of my daily routines. I love to complete my Duolingo daily streak during that short recovery break between the gym and work, and I usually only have time for a quick lesson before I really need to get going with the rest of my schedule. Other times, I might also pop open the app for a quick lesson during a coffee break, when I’m waiting on someone, and so on. Forcing a high-tier multiplier into these quick windows completely wastes the incentive.

Longer, more intense sessions are a luxury I can afford only on weekends. If I were allowed to bank a boost or three into an inventory system that I can manually deploy when I actually have time to sit down and focus, I’d have a greater incentive to spend more time on Duolingo instead of doomscrolling it all away.

Many other users feel even more strongly about this. Reddit user shinyshef mentions that they end up not using Duolingo all day because they don’t have a clear 20-minute window and don’t want to waste any XP boosts they receive. A feature meant to encourage users to spend more time on the app is actually causing them to spend even less time than they otherwise would!

Duolingo’s gamification might be going a little too far

Matt Horne / Android Authority

This isn’t just about missing out on digital leaderboard points. Duolingo’s forced XP boosts also alter how I perceive the app. The artificial urgency created by the ticking clock has demoted the act of learning a language or skill, making it secondary to managing the app’s mechanics.

When I do engage with the XP boost, I still end up rushing through the lesson to score XP and climb the leaderboard rather than taking my time to learn. I am fully aware of the gamification, for it is what drew me to Duolingo in the first place. But ironically, the excessive gamification is also slowly building up my anxiety and growing the urge to just walk away from the platform entirely.

A simple inventory system for XP Boosts will lower the pressure from the instant activation and make the app feel learner-friendly again.

Duolingo has built a massive empire by perfecting the art of gamified education. But to keep its most dedicated users around, it needs to remember that respecting our time is just as important as keeping our streaks alive. A simple “Claim and Save” button would not only fix a persistent community pet peeve but also make the green owl feel like a helpful partner again, rather than a trap built for our attention span.

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