Duolingo is giving users a rare opportunity to revive their old, broken streak

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

TL;DR Throughout June, Duolingo is letting users earn back a lost streak of 30 days or more without spending gems or money.

Users simply need to complete three consecutive lessons to revive their old streak on Android and iOS.

The event will only restore the single highest lost streak. Recovered streaks cannot be combined with existing progress.

Duolingo is one of the best ways to get started with learning a new language, as its gamification features help you build a habit. But if you’ve used Duolingo for a while, you know the pain of losing your learning streak just because life happened and you couldn’t open the app for a day. Duolingo offers Streak Freeze and Streak Repair options to keep you going, but those need gems (and hence money, if you run out of free gems). Now, Duolingo is offering another way to repair your broken streaks, but only for this month.

Duolingo has announced a limited-time event that lets people who have lost a streak of 30 days or more earn it back by completing three lessons in a row. The streak revival event is rolling out on iOS and Android today.

Duolingo notes that this event is only for June. Streaks also cannot be combined — if you had a 1,000-day streak that you lost, and then built up a 500-day streak, the event will let you recover the 1,000-day streak, but it will not combine with your existing streak and become a 1,500-day streak, for example. If you haven’t lost a streak, you won’t see the event, which makes sense.

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Duolingo says that losing streaks due to events beyond a user’s control can be demotivating. Streaks represent more than just a number, and having it reset back to zero can feel like a hurdle too big to clear. So the streak revival event becomes another means to remove the barrier and help users reignite their learning habits.

If you have an old broken streak (I know you do), this is the best chance to fire up the Duolingo app, revive it, and keep going.

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