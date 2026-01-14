Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

Is Duolingo down for you? You're not alone (Update: Back online)

You're not the only one who can't access Duolingo at the moment.
By

2 hours ago

duolingo missions on a smartphone screen
Megan Ellis / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Duolingo is currently experiencing an outage.
  • The company’s status page states that it is investigating the issue.

Update: January 14, 2026 (4:32 PM ET): According to Duolingo’s status page, the service is back online, and all systems are operational.

Original article: January 14, 2026 (4:23 PM ET): Among the free language learning apps, Duolingo is among the top offerings. If you’re trying to log in to extend your daily streak, you might encounter some issues today. It’s not something wrong on your end, but rather Duolingo is currently experiencing an outage.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

google preferred source badge light@2xgoogle preferred source badge dark@2x

Duolingo users have been increasingly reporting that the app has recently gone down. On Duolingo’s status site, it appears that the company is experiencing what it describes as a major outage. Fortunately, the company is aware of the issue and says that it is currently investigating the incident.

It’s unclear when the service will be back up and running. We’ll keep an eye on the situation and update this article when the app is back online.

News
Android appsDuolingo
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.