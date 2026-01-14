Is Duolingo down for you? You're not alone (Update: Back online)

Update: January 14, 2026 (4:32 PM ET): According to Duolingo’s status page, the service is back online, and all systems are operational.

Original article: January 14, 2026 (4:23 PM ET): Among the free language learning apps, Duolingo is among the top offerings. If you’re trying to log in to extend your daily streak, you might encounter some issues today. It’s not something wrong on your end, but rather Duolingo is currently experiencing an outage.