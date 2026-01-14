Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Is Duolingo down for you? You're not alone (Update: Back online)
2 hours ago
- Duolingo is currently experiencing an outage.
- The company’s status page states that it is investigating the issue.
Update: January 14, 2026 (4:32 PM ET): According to Duolingo’s status page, the service is back online, and all systems are operational.
Original article: January 14, 2026 (4:23 PM ET): Among the free language learning apps, Duolingo is among the top offerings. If you’re trying to log in to extend your daily streak, you might encounter some issues today. It’s not something wrong on your end, but rather Duolingo is currently experiencing an outage.
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
- You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.
Duolingo users have been increasingly reporting that the app has recently gone down. On Duolingo’s status site, it appears that the company is experiencing what it describes as a major outage. Fortunately, the company is aware of the issue and says that it is currently investigating the incident.
It’s unclear when the service will be back up and running. We’ll keep an eye on the situation and update this article when the app is back online.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.