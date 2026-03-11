This popular PS1 emulator is ending Android support, and fans only have themselves to blame

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR DuckStation, a popular PS1 emulator, will no longer receive support on Android.

The developer behind the emulator confirmed that there would be no more updates for Android in an exchange with a user.

When asked why, the developer stated, “I don’t have the time nor energy to do something I’ll mostly get negativity for.”

If you want to play original PlayStation games on something that’s not a PS1, there are a few emulators to choose from. One of the most popular among these options is DuckStation, which offers accurate emulation and is very user-friendly. While DuckStation is available on a variety of platforms, including mobile, the Android version appears to have been abandoned.

Don’t expect there to be future updates for the Android version of DuckStation. The developer behind the emulator, Stenzek, has confirmed that they no longer plan to support the platform.

In an exchange, spotted by @MrSujano, with a user who asked if the Android version would be updated, Stenzek stated “No, because I don’t have the time and android users told me they don’t want updates.” After the user mentioned how that’s a shame and they would like an update, Stenzek added “I don’t have the time nor energy to do something I’ll mostly get negativity for.”

It’s not uncommon for the developers of emulators to get harassed by the very fans enjoying their work. Although the software is free, there’s a toxic part of the community who have no problem sending hate if updates don’t arrive as frequently as they’d like. It appears that’s been the case for Stenzek and the developer has grown tired of catering to these users. Unfortunately, the actions of a few come at the cost of all Android users.

