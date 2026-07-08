DuckDuckGo just found a new way to keep your YouTube binging ad-free

TL;DR DuckDuckGo says its browser can now block most video ads, including on YouTube.

The feature is on by default for iOS, Mac, and Windows, with automatic enabling coming to Android soon.

The tool works by using uBlock Origin’s open-source community filter lists.

YouTube has been trying its hardest to stop workarounds that let you watch videos without ads. However, every time one option is shot down, another one rises up. The latest solution to pop up in this ongoing saga comes from DuckDuckGo.

In a blog post, DuckDuckGo announced that its browser is now able to block most video ads, including on YouTube. According to the company, the tool is able to detect and block YouTube ads with the help of uBlock Origin’s open-source community filter lists. It adds that it applies its own rules for the purpose of improving compatibility and reducing breakage. The company also warns that using the feature can cause additional buffering, but the video will run uninterrupted once it loads.

How do you block ads on your Android phone? 3125 votes I use the Private DNS feature. 66 % I use a third-party app, like Blokada or an alternative. 18 % I don't block ads on my Android phone. 12 % I use another solution (elaborate in the comments). 4 %

On iOS, Mac, and Windows, YouTube ad blocking will be on by default. DuckDuckGo says it plans to enable the feature automatically on Android soon. Until then, you’ll be able to access it by heading to Settings and navigating to Ad Blocking. From there, you can enable or disable the feature as you please.

Keep in mind that this is a browser feature, so you’ll need to be using the DuckDuckGo browser to take advantage of it. If you open the video within the YouTube app, you’ll be stuck watching ads.

Google Search has recently been losing traffic to DuckDuckGo as users seek alternatives that let them avoid having AI tools forced upon them. This new browser feature from DuckDuckGo comes off as another unsubtle shot at Google.

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