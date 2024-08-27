Windows PCs now play nicer with the PS5 controller

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Sony has rebranded its “Firmware updater for DualSense wireless controller” Windows app to “PlayStation Accessories.”

The update introduces support for customizing the DualSense Edge controller and switching between different profiles on Windows PCs.

Those with DualSense controllers continue to be limited to firmware updates using the official companion app.

Sony has long offered a companion app on Windows, allowing users to update their DualSense controllers’ firmware without a PlayStation 5. Beyond keeping the software up to date, though, the app didn’t offer any meaningful functionality. That’s fortunately changing now, as Sony just released an update that introduces a new user interface and supports customizing compatible controllers.

Starting today PC gamers can unleash the full customizable power of the DualSense Edge controller directly on their computer. pic.twitter.com/FQHNkkfbSf With the PlayStation Accessories app, customize the controller’s settings and update its firmware directly from your Windows PC: https://t.co/QoPFGu8qC7 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 27, 2024

Sony announced today that it’s rebranding its “Firmware updater for DualSense wireless controller” Windows app to “PlayStation Accessories.” Initially limited to updating DualSense controllers’ firmware on Windows, the application now has a modern user interface and supports advanced customizations.

Once you update the companion app to version 2.0.0.13, you’ll be able to create custom profiles for your DualSense Edge controller and switch between them as needed. Notably, (non-Edge) DualSense controllers continue to be limited to just firmware updates on Windows PCs.

The new PlayStation Accessories app requires a computer running Windows 10 or 11, at least 250MB of free storage, and a minimum display resolution of 1280 x 800. If you meet the criteria, you can pair your compatible controller using Bluetooth or a USB cable.

Some of the supported configurations for the DualSense Edge controller include reassigning button functionality, tweaking the vibration intensity, and adjusting sticks’ sensitivity.

It’s worth mentioning that Sony doesn’t offer a DualSense companion app for Mac users. However, some virtualization apps on macOS, like Parallels, support Windows software and can reliably run Sony’s app.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments