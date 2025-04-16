My favorite watch face for the Pixel Watch 3 is down to $0.49 (plus other faces, too)

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Drivora, my favorite watch face, is down from $1.99 to $0.49.

Three other faces, Granza, Field, and Lumeon, are also discounted to $0.99.

All of these are built with Watch Face Format and are optimized to run on Wear OS 5 watches like the Pixel Watch 3, Galaxy Watch 7, and OnePlus Watch 3.

About a year ago, I went digging on the Play Store for excellent watch faces for the Pixel Watch and Galaxy Watch that are built using Wear Watch Format (WFF), and I found several gems. One of these was Nothing Fancy by Time Flies Watch Faces. Since then, it’s been a love affair with this developer’s work. I wore Mahogany for nearly six months, but my new favorite is Drivora, and it’s now down from $1.99 to just $0.49 — an absolute steal. And it’s not even the only discounted face; there are three others too.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

So why do I love Drivora? Like all WFF faces, it’s based on Google’s template and optimized to run on Wear OS 5.0 and above. WWF faces behave like the native faces that came preloaded on your Pixel, Galaxy, or OnePlus Watch. They are small XML files, don’t take up too much space or resources, don’t require special permissions to display your health and activity stats properly, and shouldn’t burn through the battery like older non-optimized faces did. Plus, they integrate directly into the Pixel Watch or Galaxy Watch apps on your phone, so you can customize them there.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Drivora ticks all these boxes, but it’s the design that I really love. Minimal but elegant, the face looks like it was made for my Pixel Watch 3, with its black background blending perfectly with the bezels of my 45mm watch. The font is funky enough without being too odd. The day and date are already part of the face, so I don’t need to waste a complication to show them. And there are three round complications, one large text complication, and three smaller complications.

Drivora is minimal but full of complications and customizations, and still extremely readable.

That’s enough for me to display the battery life, steps, and heart rate in the main circles, my next calendar event below the time, and then dedicate the three smaller complications for extra info like the weather, sunset time, and floors climbed. Of course, you can customize these however you want.

The face supports more customization than just this, too. There are 30 color combinations, some multi-colored, some monotone. Drivora is one of the few watch faces where the color blue looks good; I don’t know why, but in many other faces, blue just looks too dark, too light, too tacky. This one nails it. I keep switching between the all-blue look and the blue/green/yellow one. On top of that, there are 10 background color accents, six dial styles, and four different always-on display styles to pick from. Enough customization to personalize the look to your liking, but without risking you messing it up. I love the restraint here.

Other than Drivora, three other WFF faces by Time Flies Watch Faces are also discounted, and they’re all excellent:

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Field ($1.99 >$0.99), my go-to face when I want an analog look. It’s so simple, so elegant, and yet so customizable, with 30 color options and different number, dial, hands, and always-on styles. There are three big round complications here — though I usually stick with one to avoid overcrowding analog faces — as well as four smaller complications around the index ring.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Granza ($1.99 >$0.99), an analog face with a really unique bezel design customizable among nine different ring accents. It also offers 30 color schemes, 10 hand styles, four index styles and dial styles, but only three complications. If this had more complications, I wouldn’t take it off my Pixel Watch.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Lumeon ($1.99 >$0.99), another analog watch face with a very appealing font for the hour marks, three complications, and plenty of color, background, hand, index, and always-on options. If you like any of these, just click on the link to get them from the Play Store. The discount should remain active until April 23 at 23:59 GMT. And make sure you hit the developer’s page for other similar minimal and yet beautiful creations. My other (currently non-discounted) favorites include Mahogany, Complicationist, Torvex, and Prime Time.

