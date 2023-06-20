Download the Google Pixel 7a wallpapers here

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Maybe you’re not a fan of the Google Pixel 7a, but every phone usually comes with some pretty interesting wallpapers, and this budget phone from Google is no exception. The good news is you can download the Pixel 7a wallpapers and set them on any device.

If you like the feathery wallpapers that have been gracing Pixel devices since the Google Pixel 7, you’ll be glad to learn Google continues the trend with the Pixel 7a. These are slightly different, though, and there are some excellent additions that go in line with the new set of colors. These include the traditional Charcoal and Snow hues, as well as the more adventurous Sea and Coral.

These wallpapers come courtesy of YTECHB, and you can download the images right below.

Download the Pixel 7a wallpapers Before you go right-clicking and downloading the images below, we must inform you these were compressed and reduced for better website performance. Click the button below the samples to download the full-size image files.

How to set wallpapers on other devices If you’re having a hard time setting your new wallpaper on other devices, we can walk you through the steps here.

Let’s start with the downloading process. Again, the images you see above are just previews. They are compressed, and you can get better-quality pictures if you get the photos from the button above. Once you have the wallpaper you want, use your preferred method to transfer it to your device. Once the wallpaper is on your phone, follow the steps below.

How to set a wallpaper: Launch the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper & style. Hit Change wallpaper. Tap on My Photos. Select the image. Tap on Set wallpaper. Pick whether you want to set the wallpaper on the Lock screen or Home and lock screen. That’s it!

Note: These steps were formulated using a Google Pixel 7 running Android 13. Some actions may differ, depending on your hardware and software. Regardless of your device, the process should be very similar, though. What do you think of these? Are you using them for your device? If you’re not a fan of the Google Pixel 7a wallpapers, we also have a list of the best default wallpapers from over 90 devices. You’re bound to find something you like in there.

Comments