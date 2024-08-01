Download: OnePlus Pad 2 gets its first update with plenty of important fixes

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus is rolling out the first update to the OnePlus Pad 2, which recently went on sale.

This update primarily includes a bunch of bug fixes, improving the tablet experience on the device.

OnePlus launched a powerful Android tablet in the form of the OnePlus Pad 2. Features like the famous Open Canvas multitasking system make it a smart choice for anyone looking for a versatile tablet for entertainment, productivity, and even gaming. The device has recently gone on sale, and if you have picked one up or are planning to, you’d be glad to know that OnePlus is now rolling out the first update for the device, fixing a bunch of annoying bugs.

Changelog for Oxygen OS 14.1.0.229 for the OnePlus Pad 2 Here is the official changelog for this new update: Camera Improves camera performance for a better user experience.

System Improves the experience of using some apps in landscape mode. Fixes an audio noise issue to improve the audio experience. Fixed an issue where some apps cannot be opened in Split View. Fixes some issues with the keyboard to improve the typing experience. Fixes an issue where the Adaptive Sleep feature might not work in some scenarios. Fixes a connection issue with Multi-Screen Connect. Fixes some known issues and improves system stability.

A bunch of these fixes sound crucial to the tablet experience. Users claim that the tablet is still missing HDR and Dolby Vision functionality for Netflix, and you can expect these to arrive in a future update.

Download Oxygen OS 14.1.0.229 for the OnePlus Pad 2 Given how important this update is to the tablet experience, if you’d like to sideload the update on your OnePlus Pad 2, you can download the official update file below: For Europe

For Global

For India Thanks to 1NormalUsername for the tip and download links!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments