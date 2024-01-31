Download: OnePlus Open gets its first stable Oxygen OS 14 build with Android 14

TL;DR After a month of beta testing, OnePlus is rolling out the first stable build of Oxygen OS 14 based on Android 14 for the OnePlus Open.

This update is rolling out to users in India, with a priority rollout to closed and open beta participants.

Other regions are also expected to get the update soon.

The OnePlus Open is an impressive foldable, but it has a few cons. One of them is that the phone launched with Oxygen OS 13 based on Android 13, while competing foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 were updated with Android 14 builds, giving them the edge. After extensive beta testing, OnePlus is now rolling out Oxygen OS 14 based on Android 14 to the OnePlus Open.

As has been the trend with OnePlus lately, the first stable build of Oxygen OS 14 for the OnePlus Open is rolling out to users in India.

Users who have participated in the Closed Beta and Open Beta programs will first receive this build, after which it will gradually roll out to the broader consumer base. We expect other regions to receive the update soon, though OnePlus has not mentioned any timeline.

In addition to the platform changes that come with Android 14, Oxygen OS 14 has some notable additions in the form of File Dock, Content Extraction, and Smart Cutout features.

Oxygen OS 14.0.0.400 (EX01) for the OnePlus Open: Changelog and download link Here is the official changelog for the update: Adds Aqua Dynamics, a way of interaction with morphing forms that allows you to view up-to-date information at a glance.

Smart efficiency Adds File Dock, where you can drag and drop to transfer content between apps and devices. Adds Content Extraction, a feature that can recognize and extract text and images from the screen with one tap. Adds Smart Cutout, a feature that can separate multiple subjects in a photo from the background for copying or sharing.

Cross-device connectivity Improves Shelf by adding more widget recommendations.

Security and privacy Improves photo and video-related permission management for safer access by apps.

Performance optimization Improves system stability, the launch speed of apps and the smoothness of animations.

Aquamorphic Design Upgrades Aquamorphic Design with a natural, gentle, and clearer color style for a more comfortable color experience. Adds Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and revamps the system notification sounds. Improves system animations by making them even smoother.

User Care Adds a carbon tracking AOD that visualizes the carbon emissions you avoid by walking instead of driving.

You can wait for the update to roll out to your device or sideload the update using the update package (thanks to 1NormalUsername for the official download link).

Download Oxygen OS v14.0.0.400 for OnePlus Open: For India Have you received this update on your OnePlus 12? Let us know in the comments below!

