Download: OnePlus Open gets new update with camera improvements and Photo Collages

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus is rolling out a new update to the OnePlus Open, with a changelog similar to previous OnePlus 12 and 11 updates.

The new update adds a photo collage feature in the Photos app, a new gesture for the flashlight, and other changes. The update also bumps up the phone to March 2024 security patches.

Further, the update promises to improve the camera, especially for zoom and XPan mode.

The OnePlus Open was a surprisingly great foldable. As we noted in our OnePlus Open review, OnePlus got a lot of things right with the device, giving tough competition to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Google Pixel Fold. OnePlus also got the camera right to a large extent on the OnePlus Open, and now, the company is rolling out a new update that adds new features and further promises to improve the camera.

OnePlus is rolling out Oxygen OS 14.0.0.600 for the OnePlus Open. The changelog for this build is similar to Oxygen OS 14.0.0.604 for the OnePlus 12 and 14.0.0.601 for the OnePlus 11, but the update also includes camera improvements. The update also bumps up the device’s security patch to March 2024.

Notably, for the camera, the XPan mode can now use ultrawide and telephoto cameras. Users can now use the zoom wheel when taking videos, and the zoom buttons also open up more focal lengths for photos. The update also promises to improve the shutter response.

The update is rolling out first for India, but we expect to see it roll out for the EU and NA regions soon.

Changelog for Oxygen OS 14.0.0.600 for the OnePlus Open Here is the official changelog for this new update: System You can now create photo collages without frames in Photos. Adds a “Partial screenshot” option in the Smart Sidebar. You can now press and hold the Volume Down button to turn the flashlight on when the screen is off. You can now enter the first letter of an app name to perform a fuzzy search from the Home screen search bar in Drawer mode. You can now try out the “app-specific volume” feature to adjust the volume for individual apps based on your needs. Improves the volume bar’s design for ease of use and visual consistency. Improves system stability. Integrates the March 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Camera You can now switch between more focal lengths by tapping the zoom buttons. You can now use the ultra-wide and telephoto cameras in XPAN mode. Increases shutter response and improves the snapshot experience. You can now use the zoom wheel to switch between different zoom options when taking videos



Download Oxygen OS 14.0.0.600 for the OnePlus Open If you’d like to sideload the update on your OnePlus Open, you can download the official update file below: For India

Thanks to 1NormalUsername for the tip and download links!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments