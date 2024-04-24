Download: OnePlus Open gets new update with Hasselblad Master mode

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus is rolling out a new update to the OnePlus Open that adds the Hasselblad Master mode from the OnePlus 12.

The mode lets you set saturation, contrast, sharpness, and vignette levels before you click the photo. You can still access manual camera controls.

The update also includes April 2024 security patches.

OnePlus got a lot of things right with its first foldable. As we noted in our OnePlus Open review, the phone gives tough competition to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Google Pixel Fold with a much better package. Now, the foldable is getting an update that adds the Hasselblad Master mode from the OnePlus 12 and bumps up the phone to April 2024 Android security patches.

OnePlus is rolling out Oxygen OS 14.0.0.702 for the OnePlus Open. This update’s highlight is the Hasselblad Master mode, which replaces the Pro mode in the camera options. The Hasselblad Master Mode was an exclusive OnePlus 12 feature at launch, but it’s good to see it expanding to other Hasselblad-branded devices. This mode lets you set levels for saturation, contrast, sharpness, and vignette before you click the photo. You can still access manual camera controls within the Hasselblad Master mode or leave it on auto.

Here are some screenshots of the Hasselblad Master mode from the OnePlus 12, which you can now get on the OnePlus Open, too.

OnePlus 12 Hasselblad Master Mode OnePlus 12 Hasselblad Master Mode OnePlus 12 Hasselblad Master Mode OnePlus 12 Hasselblad Master Mode Before update: OnePlus 12 Pro Mode

The update also includes some improvements to the mini window and floating window experiences, which should enhance the foldable’s usability, especially in its unfolded state. There are also new Quick Settings tiles for changing the volume, which moves a few things around.

Quick Settings on old update Quick Settings on old update Quick Settings on new update Quick Settings on new update

The changelog does not mention this, but I can spot the AI Eraser feature in the OnePlus Gallery app.

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

The update is rolling out first for India, but we expect to see it roll out for the EU and NA regions soon.

Changelog for Oxygen OS 14.0.0.702 for the OnePlus Open Here is the official changelog for this new update: System You can now adjust the volume in Quick Settings. Adds a horizontal layout for the Lock screen clock. You can now choose not to show the track when drawing the Lock screen pattern to unlock your device. You can now swipe up to close a mini window. You can now adjust the size of a floating window by dragging its bottom. Improves system stability. Integrates the April 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Camera Adds Master mode that features Hasselblad color tuning to enhance your photos with more natural and vibrant colors.



Download Oxygen OS 14.0.0.702 for the OnePlus Open If you’d like to sideload the update on your OnePlus Open, you can download the official update file below: For India

Thanks to 1NormalUsername for the tip and download links!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments