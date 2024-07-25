Download: OnePlus Nord 4 gets its first update with AI Best Face and other camera improvements

Alex Walker-Todd / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus is rolling out the first software update for the OnePlus Nord 4.

The update brings the AI Best Face feature, but only to the Indian region.

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Nord 4, and it’s quite a well-priced mid-range Android phone in the markets in which it is sold. The metallic build is also refreshing in this era of glass slab smartphones, and many have loved the phone for this. If you picked up the OnePlus Nord 4 for yourself, you’ll soon find your first software update rolling out to your device. If you don’t, we have download links available for you to sideload them onto your device.

Changelog for Oxygen OS 14.1.0.320 for the OnePlus Nord 4 Here is the official changelog for this new update: System Improves system stability and performance.

Camera Adds Android’s Ultra HDR support for our ProXDR photos, which can be shared and displayed with a higher dynamic range on an app running on a device that supports Ultra HDR. Improves camera performance for a better user experience.

Additionally, the Indian release of the device also has an AI Best Face feature mentioned in the changelog: System Adds the AI Best Face feature, which allows you to fix closed eyes in group photos.



The update clocks in at a hefty 6.25GB, so ensure you are on a good connection before downloading it on your device. For a change, the update is rolling out simultaneously across India, Europe, and other global regions. Many recent OnePlus updates have rolled out first in India, with other regions following days and weeks afterward.

The AI Best Face feature supposedly recognizes human faces and expressions and improves group photos by opening the eyes of the subjects in the photo. Do try out the feature and let us know in the comments how well it works!

Download Oxygen OS 14.1.0.320 for the OnePlus Nord 4 If you’d like to sideload the update on your OnePlus Nord 4, you can download the official update file below: For Europe

For Global

For India Thanks to 1NormalUsername for the tip and download links!

