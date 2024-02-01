Download: OnePlus 12R gets its first update with camera improvements

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus is rolling out a new update to the OnePlus 12R, the first for the device.

This update brings camera improvements, promising better indoor photography and overall camera performance.

All eyes are on the OnePlus 12, but OnePlus also launched the affordable flagship, the OnePlus 12R, alongside. The OnePlus 12R competes well against the OnePlus 12, especially when you consider the difference in their price tags, and it might just make better sense for many people to pick up the 12R over the 12. If you are considering the OnePlus 12R for your purchase, you’d be glad to know that OnePlus is rolling out its first update that seemingly improves the camera performance of the phone.

OnePlus is rolling out Oxygen OS v14.0.0.307 (EX01) to the OnePlus 12R. The update is just about 400MB in size. From what we can ascertain, this update is first rolling out to users in India, with a wider global rollout expected in the near future. For reference, the OnePlus 12R comes with Oxygen OS v14.0.0.303 (EX01) out of the box.

We will have to wait and see how reviewers judge the camera of the OnePlus 12R, especially with this new update.

Oxygen OS 14.0.0.307 (EX01) for the OnePlus 12R: Changelog and download link Here is the official changelog for the update: System Improves system stability and performance. Optimizes power consumption to extend battery life.

Connectivity Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of Bluetooth connections.

Network Improves network stability and compatibility.

Camera Improves indoor photography. Improves camera performance and stability for a better photography experience.

You can wait for the update to roll out to your device or sideload the update using the update package (thanks to 1NormalUsername for the official download link).

Download Oxygen OS v14.0.0.307 for OnePlus 12R: For India Have you received this update on your OnePlus 12R? Let us know in the comments below!

