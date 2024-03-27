Download: OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11 get new update with Photo Collages and more

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus is rolling out a new update to the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11 with a similar changelog.

The new update adds a photo collage feature in the Photos app, a new gesture for the flashlight, and other changes.

The update also bumps up both phones to March 2024 security patches.

The OnePlus 12 is among the best flagships you can buy right now, and the OnePlus 11 also manages to hold its ground. If you own either of these flagships, OnePlus is rolling out a new update that brings similar features to both phones.

OnePlus is rolling out Oxygen OS 14.0.0.604 for the OnePlus 12 and Oxygen OS 14.0.0.601 for the OnePlus 11. The changelog for both builds is quite similar.

With this update, both phones get the latest Android security patch, i.e., March 2024. However, Samsung has already rolled out April 2024’s security patch ahead of April’s schedule to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

As the changelog mentions, you can now create photo collages in Photos, letting you skip out on downloading a third-party editing app. You’d still need one if you want to create more customized collages, but this feature in Photos will serve basic needs if you just want to stitch two photos.

Specifically for OnePlus 12 outside of India, the update includes the camera improvements rolled out for Indian users but which did not reach other regions yet, even though the changelog does not mention these changes.

As has recently become a tradition with OnePlus, the update is first being released to users in India. OnePlus 12 users in Europe have also received this update, and we expect other regions to follow suit soon.

Changelog for Oxygen OS 14.0.0.604 for the OnePlus 12 and Oxygen OS 14.0.0.601 for the OnePlus 11 Here is the official changelog for the updates, which is common for both phones: System You can now create photo collages without frames in Photos. Adds a “Partial screenshot” option in the Smart Sidebar. You can now press and hold the Volume Down button to turn the flashlight on when the screen is off. You can now enter the first letter of an app name for fuzzy search from the Home screen search bar in Drawer mode. You can now try out the “app-specific volume” feature to adjust the volume for individual apps based on your needs. Improves the volume bar’s design for ease of use and visual consistency. Improves system stability. Integrates the March 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Communication Provides access to Owork and shows recently used apps in Microsoft Phone Link, and improves the experience of pairing and connecting your phone with your PC for the first time.

OnePlus 12 users in the EU and NA will also get these changes from the previous (14.0.0.602) IN version rollout: Camera You can now switch between more focal lengths by tapping the zoom buttons. Improves the clarity of photos taken using 2X zoom in Portrait mode. Improves the color accuracy of photos taken with the front camera in warm-light environments.



Download Oxygen OS 14.0.0.604 for the OnePlus 12 If you’d like to sideload the update on your OnePlus 12, you can download the official update file below: For India

For Europe

Download Oxygen OS 14.0.0.601 for the OnePlus 11 If you’d like to sideload the update on your OnePlus 11, you can download the official update file below: For India

Thanks to 1NormalUsername for the tip and download links!

