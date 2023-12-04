Download: OnePlus 10T and 11R get stable Oxygen OS 14 update based on Android 14

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus is rolling out Android 14-based Oxygen OS 14 to the OnePlus 10T and the OnePlus 11R.

The update is currently rolling out in India first, with EU and NA expected to rollout soon.

The OnePlus 12 is around the corner, but OnePlus has not forgotten about its older phones. More and more phones in its lineup have been receiving their Oxygen OS 14 update based on Android 14, and now it’s time for the OnePlus 10T and the OnePlus 11R.

Users are reporting that the update is rolling out to the OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 11R. Initially, we spot these updates for India, but we expect OnePlus to roll this out to more regions once it is deemed that there are no ground-breaking bugs.

OnePlus 10T Oxygen OS 14 based on Android 14 OnePlus 11R Oxygen OS 14 based on Android 14

Users in the EU and India can download the update package and sideload it using the local update option after enabling it from developer options. Users in North America need to sideload the Local Update APK before they can sideload the update. Note that you can manually sideload the update for your region only. If the update is not available in your region, please wait for it to be released for your region!

OnePlus 10T: Download and Changelog Download OnePlus 10T OxygenOS 14 update: For IN: CPH2413_14.0.0.202(EX01) The full changelog for the update is as follows: Pantanal Service Adds Fluid Cloud, a way of interaction with morphing forms that allows you to view up-to-date information at a glance.

Smart efficiency Adds File Dock, where you can drag and drop to transfer content between apps and devices. Adds Content Extraction, a feature that can recognize and extract text and images from the screen with one tap. Adds Smart Cutout, a feature that can separate multiple subjects in a photo from the background for copying or sharing.

Cross-device connectivity Improves Shelf by adding more widget recommendations.

Security and privacy Improves photo and video-related permission management for safer access by apps.

Performance optimization Improves system stability, the launch speed of apps, and the smoothness of animations.

Aquamorphic Design Upgrades Aquamorphic Design with a natural, gentle, and clearer color style for a more comfortable color experience. Adds Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and revamps the system notification sounds. Improves system animations by making them even smoother.

User Care Adds a carbon tracking AOD that visualizes the carbon emissions you avoid by walking instead of driving.



OnePlus 11R: Download and Changelog Download OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 14 update: For IN: CPH2487_14.0.0.200(EX01) As part of the update, the OnePlus 11R is getting the November 2023 Android security patches. The full changelog is as follows: About this update: This update improves system security and fixes an issue that might cause the Home screen wallpaper to stutter.

System Integrates the November 2023 Android security patch to enhance system security. Improves system stability and performance. Extends battery life in some scenarios. Fixes an issue that might cause the Home screen wallpaper to stutter after you close an app. Fixes a screen flicker issue that might occur when you switch to the main system from the system clone. Fixes an issue where your phone might become irresponsive when you enter your password to unlock it after a reboot. Fixes an issue where the phone clone process might unexpectedly stop.

Connections Fixes an issue that might cause the car display to flicker when you unlock your phone that is connected to your car through Car Connect.

Thanks for 1NormalUsername for the download links!

