DoorDash gift cards are back on sale (Save 15%)
20 minutes ago
Using delivery services like DoorDash isn’t commonly the best financial advice, but if you already use the service and want to save some cash, here’s a deal you can’t refuse. You can also gift them to family and friends!
This offer is available from Best Buy. The deal applies to a few gift card denominations. The $50 gift card is $42.50, the $100 one is $85, and the $200 card is $170.
These gift card discounts are hard to ignore if you already use the service, anyway. Just recently, I bought a bunch of Shell ones. I already buy most of my gas at Shell, so why not save a bit? It was a no-brainer. Similarly, if you know you will be using DoorDash, you might as well get some extra cash for your next deliveries.
DoorDash is a delivery app. It connects you with restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, and more. You can use it to get food, alcohol, convenience items, etc.
Interested? Whether it’s for yourself or a loved one, you should act quickly. These deals usually come and go pretty quickly. They are pretty much giving you free money!
