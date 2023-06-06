Harley Maranan / Android Authority

Did you take a screenshot of someone’s Tinder and are now frantically googling to find out if they will be notified and get the wrong impression? Take a breath and relax because no such notification will pop up on their phone. Here’s everything you need to know about whether Tinder notifies users when you screenshot.

THE SHORT ANSWER No, Tinder will not notify the user when you screenshot their profile or chat. So feel free to save a snapshot of a cute match to share with your friends for advice.

Does Tinder notify users when you screenshot? Ever since Snapchat popularized the screenshot notification, people have been self-conscious about whether or not their apps will inform the other user if they screenshot any of their activity. To date, Tinder does not notify users when they take screenshots of anything on the app.

However, taking screenshots is still a grey area regarding privacy. For example, while a profile page is public and visible to anyone, a private chat is not and could be considered a breach of trust if screenshotted and shared without permission. It’s best to err on the side of ethics and not share personal details without the other user’s consent. On the other hand, don’t share anything too sensitive since others could take a screenshot without you knowing.

Why would someone want to take a screenshot on Tinder? There could be many reasons. Maybe you found a potential match but want a second opinion before swiping right. Or perhaps you need help to spice up the conversation after you’ve slid into the DMs. Whatever the reason, dating is tricky, and a screenshot can help get others on the same page when you need some advice.

Are you wondering how to take a screenshot? Check out our guide on how to take screenshots on Android to find the shortcut for your phone. Most of the time, screenshots are harmless, so long as you remember to censor private information. And that goes for any dating app, not just Tinder.

FAQs

Can you screenshot Tinder? Yes, you can take a screenshot on Tinder on any device. Tinder will not notify users when taking screenshots.

Will Tinder show the same person twice? Yes, Tinder can show the same person twice under certain circumstances like profile recreation or location change.

What dating apps don t allow screenshots? Most dating apps don’t block screenshots, but some, like Bumble, Hinge, and BeReal, have tried implementing such features.

