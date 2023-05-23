Does the OnePlus 8 offer wireless charging?

For most of its history, OnePlus has avoided the wireless charging trend, which remained true with the OnePlus 8. However, the OnePlus 8 Pro supports wireless charging with speeds up to 30W! When it comes to wireless charging on the OnePlus 8 Pro, you have plenty of options, but there’s one we recommend over all others: the Warp Charge 50 wireless charger.

Get the official OnePlus Warp Charge 50 wireless charger for the best experience

While any wireless charger that supports Qi should work just fine, to get the best OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charger experience, you’ll want the OnePlus Warp Charge 50 Wireless charger. It should get your OnePlus 8 Pro battery up to 50% charge in 30 minutes. The Warp Charge 50 Wireless charger also doubles as a handy dock for your phone.

The phone previously supported the company’s Warp Charge 30 wireless charger, but that product has now been discontinued in the US, although it’s still available in Europe and other markets. The more recent Warp Charge 50 model looks identical to the Warp Charge 30 model shown in these images with the OnePlus 8 Pro. Since both products cost the same, it makes more sense to get the Warp Charge 50. When you get a future phone that supports its faster 50w charging, you can still use it.

Hands down, the Warp Charge 50 Wireless charger is the best wireless charger for the 8 Pro, but it’s also not exactly the cheapest at $69.99.

Other options worth considering

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Again, if you want the fastest speeds, you should pick up OnePlus’ official charger. That said, if you don’t mind slower speeds, you can save a lot of money by going with a 3rd party charger. There are also some options with improved features. Here are just a few options worth considering.

OnePlus 8 Pro Killer flagship OnePlus is all grown up. With the OnePlus 8 Pro, you get an unabashed flagship, with all the bells and whistles. Powerful specs, an amazing display, fast wireless charging, and water resistance make the OnePlus 8 Pro a great alternative to the Galaxy S20 Plus, and it's up to $300 cheaper. See price at Amazon Save $50.00

Comments