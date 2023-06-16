Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to turn on NFC on the Motorola Moto G Stylus
Motorola is only now making sure its budget Android phones are up to speed.
NFC — Near-Field Communication — is an increasingly common wireless technology on smartphones, even budget models. It enables a lot of features, above all being Google Pay and convenient accessory pairing. But is it on the Moto G Stylus?
Only Moto G Stylus models from 2022 or later have NFC. If you have one, follow these steps:
- From the homescreen, swipe up to access the app launcher.
- Go to Settings > Connected devices > Connection preferences.
- Tap NFC.
- Toggle on Use NFC.
Does the Moto G Stylus have NFC?
Ryan Haines / Android Authority
Yes, but only on models from 2022 onwards. Earlier versions lack the technology, according to Motorola.
If you know your Moto G Stylus should have NFC, but the tech doesn’t appear to be enabled by default, here’s how you can switch it on.
