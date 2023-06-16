NFC — Near-Field Communication — is an increasingly common wireless technology on smartphones, even budget models. It enables a lot of features, above all being Google Pay and convenient accessory pairing. But is it on the Moto G Stylus?

Toggle on Use NFC.

Does the Moto G Stylus have NFC?

Yes, but only on models from 2022 onwards. Earlier versions lack the technology, according to Motorola.

How to turn on NFC on the Motorola Moto G Stylus If you know your Moto G Stylus should have NFC, but the tech doesn’t appear to be enabled by default, here’s how you can switch it on. From your homescreen, swipe up to access the app launcher.

Go to Settings > Connected devices > Connection preferences .

. Tap NFC .

. Toggle on the Use NFC switch.

