How to turn on NFC on the Motorola Moto G Stylus

Motorola is only now making sure its budget Android phones are up to speed.
4 hours ago

NFC — Near-Field Communication — is an increasingly common wireless technology on smartphones, even budget models. It enables a lot of features, above all being Google Pay and convenient accessory pairing. But is it on the Moto G Stylus?

QUICK ANSWER

Only Moto G Stylus models from 2022 or later have NFC. If you have one, follow these steps:

  • From the homescreen, swipe up to access the app launcher.
  • Go to Settings > Connected devices > Connection preferences.
  • Tap NFC.
  • Toggle on Use NFC.

JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS

Does the Moto G Stylus have NFC?

motorola moto g stylus 5g with stylus
Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Yes, but only on models from 2022 onwards. Earlier versions lack the technology, according to Motorola.

How to turn on NFC on the Motorola Moto G Stylus

If you know your Moto G Stylus should have NFC, but the tech doesn’t appear to be enabled by default, here’s how you can switch it on.

