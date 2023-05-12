Founded by Ray Kroc (and not a clown named Ronald) in 1954, McDonald’s is one of the largest and best-recognized fast-food chains in the world. It has more than 36,000 restaurants in over 100 countries and caters to all types of hungry patrons, including iPhone users. It might serve apple pie, but does McDonald’s take Apple Pay?

We’ll answer that question, explain how things work when buying your food through the various purchasing routes, and look at what other forms of payment are accepted by the fast-food giant.

Does McDonald’s take Apple Pay?

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

All McDonald’s outlets in the US accept Apple Pay as a payment option, with the company being among the early adopters of the service. You can use your Apple Watch, iPhone, or iPad to pick up the famed Big Mac and anything else on the menu.

Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover cards are all acceptable registered cards to Apple Pay when paying at McDonald’s, provided they are issued by a US bank.

You can use Apple Pay whether you’re in the restaurant, swinging by the drive-thru, or ordering via the McDonald’s app. We’ll run you through how each of them works.

How to use Apple Pay at McDonald’s

Once you’ve wandered in and ordered your favorite meal, here’s how to use Apple Pay at McDonald’s using an iPhone: Tap the side button on your iPhone twice to open Apple Wallet. Confirm it’s you by entering your passcode or looking at the phone screen if you use Face ID. Your default Apple Pay card will show. If you wish to pay using another card, tap the stack of cards in the wallet and select an alternative. Hold your iPhone within a few inches of the NFC card reader to make the payment. Your card will be charged via Apple Pay, and you shouldn’t have to wait long to get your food. To use Apple Pay on your Apple Watch: Tap the button on the side of your Apple Watch twice to activate Apple Pay. Hold your watch close above the NFC card reader. Your payment will be made and your Apple Watch will buzz to confirm this.

How to use Apple Pay at the McDonald’s drive-thru

While the ordering method might differ, using Apple Pay at the McDonald’s drive-thru is essentially the same process as in the restaurant. Every McDonald’s drive-thru is equipped with the same type of NFC card reader as inside the establishment, so refer to the process above.

The one difference is that the card reader may be situated inside the drive-thru window. In this circumstance, you will need to activate your Apple Pay wallet so that you’re ready to pay, then pass your iPhone or Apple Watch to the staff member in order for them to make the contactless payment.

How to use Apple Pay in the McDonald’s app

David Imel / Android Authority

Why leave the house when you can have your fast-food delivered? Here’s how to use Apple Pay in the McDonald’s app: Download and log in to the app. Select your nearest McDonald’s restaurant and add the items you want to order to your cart. Follow the steps to complete the order until you get to the payment step. Choose Apple Pay as your payment method and check the card you want to use is selected. Complete the purchase and await your delivery.

What other forms of payment does McDonald’s accept?

Samsung

Inside the McDonald’s restaurant, you can use all of the usual forms of payment, such as cash, credit card, and debit card. In addition to Apple Pay, you can also use Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and other NFC payment apps.

When using the McDonald’s app, you can pay via credit or debit card in addition to Apple Pay. The app does not offer Google Pay or Samsung Pay as payment options, but you are able to complete the purchase using Venmo or Paypal.

FAQs

What are the benefits of using Apple Pay at McDonald's? The benefits aren’t exclusive to Mcdonald’s, but using Apple Pay is more convenient and secure than carrying a card and more sanitary-conscious than exchanging cash.

Can I use Apple Pay at a McDonald's self-service kiosks? Yes. The kiosks accept payment in the same way as those at the counter in the McDonald’s restaurant, so follow the process as outlined above.

Is there a charge to use Apple Pay at McDonald's? No, McDonald’s does not charge any additional fee when you pay with Apple Pay.

Comments