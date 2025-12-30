DJI Osmo Pocket 3 deal: Save $270 and upgrade your video clips

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Modern smartphones have great cameras, and their stabilization tech has greatly improved in recent years, but nothing quite beats the smoothness of an actual gimbal. The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 will make your recordings buttery smooth, and right now, you can save $270 on one! Buy the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 for just $529 ($270 off)

This offer comes from Amazon. The discount is applied automatically, so simply add it to your cart and proceed to checkout.

DJI Osmo Pocket 3 DJI Osmo Pocket 3 A major update over the Pocket 2 With a new 1-inch CMPS sensor, articulating OLED display, 4K/60fps recording, and 10-bit processing, the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is a fantastic mobile camera. See price at Amazon Save $270.00

It’s commonly said that the best camera is always the one you have with you, and this one is super easy to carry around. It will literally fit in a pants pocket. Not only that, but it is actually a pretty decent performer.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 can capture 4K video at 120 frames per second (fps). It offers 3-axis stabilization, ensuring your footage is always smooth and well-balanced. The large, clicky buttons will also make it easy to control the device, and it even has a touchscreen. Additionally, switching orientation is as easy as flipping the screen.

For improved audio, it is compatible with DJI microphones, which are renowned for their ease of use and high-quality audio. You can get it included if you buy the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo.

Go catch this deal while you can! This little camera is fantastic, and recording great clips becomes really easy if you own one.

