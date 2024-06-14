The DJI Mini 3 drops hard to record-low price of $329

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

Considering a drone to capture your summer adventures? This all-time low price on the feature-packed DJI Mini 3 might be just what you’re looking for. Selling for its $569 retail price at times last year and never previously under $400, you now have the chance to take to the skies with it for just $329 in this Amazon deal. DJI Mini 3 for $329 (230 off)

The camera setup on this drone is one of the highlights, recording stunning 4K HDR video, with Dual Native ISO Fusion ensuring clear details in both bright and dark settings. True Vertical Shooting also makes it ideal for social media posts. It offers up to 10km of HD video transmission and features QuickShots for dynamic captures.

With an optional Intelligent Flight Battery Plus, flight time of the DJI MIni 3 extends up to 51 minutes. It boasts a level five wind resistance, a three-axis gimbal, and brushless motors, providing stable 4K footage even at high altitudes. The beginner-friendly setup includes GPS Return to Home, precise hovering, and in-app tutorials. QuickTransfer allows easy media sharing via Wi-Fi, and the DJI RC-N1 controller enhances the creative experience. A final nice touch is that because it weighs in at under 249 grams, the DJI Mini 3 bypasses FAA registration for recreational use.

