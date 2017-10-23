10 best drone apps for Android

This article originally appeared on our partner site DroneRush.com
You want to fly your drone and you want to incorporate your mobile device into the experience, you’ll need to download some apps, but which should you get? Your drone manufacturer will have an app, but what else can you get your hands on, join us for a rundown some of the best drone apps.
We have released our big list of apps from the manufacturers, the apps that you need to fly, head over to Drone Rush to check it out.
First, some theory. What is it you are hoping to do with your drone? Perhaps you are trying to keep it legal, making sure you can fly in a specific location, there’s an app for that. Maybe you are looking for a logging service to help track your flights, there are tools for that as well, or maybe you just want a weather report.Your needs will differ depending on your drone as well, a camera drone has different needs than a racing drone, for example.
Go ahead and run down the list to get an idea what functions a non-manufacturer app can serve for you. We hope to help you find something new and helpful.
Related reading: Best mapping apps for Android – on Android Authority
Update: At this time, the FAA no longer requires registration before you can fly. This is a legal matter that may be resolved any day, resulting in registrations to be required once again, but at the time of writing, June 18, 2107, FAA drone registration is optional. You might consider registering anyway, as it is an easy way to identify the FAA laws that are still in effect.
What it boils down to, if in doubt, the B4UFly app is how you go to the source for legal info on drone flight in the United States.
Related reading: Best weather apps for Android – on Android Authority
Side note: You may have looked at or used Pix4D and not even known it. Manufacturers like Yuneec are building their core apps using Pix4D for mapping and more. If we were giving out an award for the best drone app to keep an eye on in the next two years, Pix4D would be our pick today.
Special consideration
That’s all for today, we hope you’ve found a new app or two to enhance your flights, or get more out of the captured aerial footage after the fact. This is an early list with plenty of room to grow and mature, just like the drone market, so please hit us up in the comments if you want to discuss any other apps that you think belong here.
What is your favorite drone app to enhance your flying experience?
Looking for a new drone? Drone Rush has a list or two for that.